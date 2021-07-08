FINDING FOREVER HOMES  – ADOPT FROM & DONATE TO YOUR LOCAL SHELTER TODAY!

Pet of the Week: Kuiper

Kuiper is this week’s Humane Society of Pulaski County’s Pet of the Week. This adorable basset hound/beagle mix is a year old and looking for a house with lots of play and activity as he has a lot of puppy energy! He is a very sweet guy and loves people and older children. He has lived in a home and is housebroken, so now all he needs is his new family. Kuiper is not a fan of cats, though.

Until Sunday, all adoptions are just $25 thanks to Bissell Pet Foundation and the Empty the Shelter event. To see all available pets and put in an application, visit warmhearts.org/adopt. Once approved, you’ll be contacted by HSPC to set an adoption appointment.

