Pet of the Week: Jedediah

Jedediah is our pet of the week from the Humane Society of Pulaski County. This playful pup is ready to find a home of his own. He’s playful and sweet and loves people. Jedediah was born at the shelter and is about 4-months-old. He will grow into a medium to large-sized dog.

Please note, HSPC is still closed to the public while renovations are ongoing. To keep up-to-date on the progress, follow HSPC’s Facebook page.

To see all available pets and put in an application, visit warmhearts.org/adopt. Adoptions are $75 and all pets are current on shots, spayed/neutered, and microchipped.