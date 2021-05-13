Pet of the Week: Henry

This is the Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Pulaski County. Meet Henry! This handsome guy is the total package. He’s well-behaved, smart, playful, and loves people! Henry is 8-years-old, but don’t you dare let him hear you call him a senior! He still thinks he’s a pup and will play tug of war to prove it. Henry is about 60 pounds and walks great on a leash. Henry did have an argument with a cat, so he needs a cat-free home.

To adopt Henry or any of their pets, visit warmhearts.org/adopt and fill out an application. Once approved, HSPC will contact you to set an adoption appointment. All adoptions are just $75 and pets are current on shots, spayed/neutered, and microchipped.