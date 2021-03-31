Pet of the Week: Frank

Meet Frank! This adorable guy is a 15 week old beagle mix who was surrendered to the Humane Society of Pulaski County as a stray so there’s not a lot of background. What we do know is he is a playful and affectionate pup with all the puppy energy! While only around 10 pounds now, he will continue to grow and will probably be a big guy.

To adopt Frank or see all their available pets, visit warmhearts.org/adopt. Once your application is approved, HSPC will contact you to set up an adoption appointment. All adoptions are just $75 right now and includes being current on shots, spay/neuter, and microchip.