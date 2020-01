This is Earl. He’s a 9-month-old hound mix that weighs 16 pounds.

Earl arrived at the shelter in November with a batch of sibling puppies. He’s quiet and shy, but curious.

He’s calm and still in the car.

Earl is skittish around other dogs but not aggressive, and he’s shy around cats. He’s comfortable in a crate.

Earl needs a home where he can spread his wings and become a fine companion and playmate for the entire household.