Here is our pet of the week from the Humane Society of Pulaski County.

Cardamom is the total package. This guy is sweet and playful and loves people! He cannot get enough attention. The cutest thing is that he actually “chirps” when he’s purring, and he purrs loudly. He’s good with other cats, too. At just over a year old, this boy is looking forward to a life full of love and play. Is it with you?

For more information and to fill out an application, visit warmhearts.org/adopt.