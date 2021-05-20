Pet of the Week: Blue

Meet Blue! This is out pet of the week from the Arkansas Humane Society. This sweet girl came to HSPC with a group of 21 dogs who had become too much for the property owner to handle. Blue had a small litter of puppies and now that they have been adopted, it is her time to find a forever home. Blue is a loving girl and seems to do fine with all people and other dogs. She’s a bit shy and may be a flight risk, so she’ll need a wooden privacy fence in order to stay safe while exercising and being outside for potty breaks.

All adoptions are done by appointment and you can get started at warmhearts.org/adopt. Adoption fee is $75 and pets are current on shots, spayed/neutered, and microchipped.