Pat Walker’s Sock It 4Ward: Double Dad-Jokes Christmas Socks Benefiting Jericho Way Depaul USA

Pat Walker has been saving up these two pairs of Christmas socks to “Socktion” off together. What dad wouldn’t love these two Dad-Jokes Christmas socks. This is a special Double Sock It 4Ward. Bid on these two pairs of Christmas socks with great Christmas puns to benefit a great charity in Sock It 4Ward sponsored by the Red River Auto Group.



Sock It 4Ward this December is benefiting Jericho Way Depaul USA. Jericho Way was opened by the City of Little Rock in 2013 as a Day Resource Center and not a traditional homeless shelter. It works to provide resources to help people move past homelessness and back into society. A few years ago, Little Rock turned the operation over to Depaul USA, which is dedicated to homelessness services. They work each individual case by case and help them with certain immediate needs as food and personal hygiene. But they also work with them to obtain personal documents they may need to obtain employment and their own housing. They work to meet that immediate every day need, and that long-term need which moves people out of homelessness and into independence.



So, bid on this collection of two pairs of Dad-Jokes Christmas socks. The “Socktion” will start Tuesday, 12/15, at 6:00 a.m. and then close Friday, 12/18 at 6:00 a.m. and the socks will be shipped out Friday. That will be enough time for Santa to stuff them into Dad’s stocking Christmas Eve. Bidding starts at $20. There is a “Buy Now” Option for $200. As with all my Sock It 4Wards, 100% of the winning bid goes to the charity. And thanks to the sponsorship from the Red River Auto Group, the winning bid is matched. So, whatever you bid, know it gets doubled. So, start bidding on this Double Dad-Jokes set, and let’s help Jericho Way Depaul USA serve our neighbor on the side of the road.