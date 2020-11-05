Pat Walker’s …Make that Susanne Brunner’s Sock It 4Ward Benefiting the Russellville Police Foundation

Bid Here

November is finally here and Thanksgiving is less than three weeks away. Mallory Brooks ordered these Thanksgiving-themed women’s socks that feature hot from the oven turkeys with their live versions counterparts from HotSox.com to donate for this Sock It 4Ward. And now, Susanne Brunner has helped by modeling them for me.

This Socktion, sponsored by the Red River Auto Group will benefit the Russellville Police Foundation’s efforts to raise $50,000 to start a K-9 Unit. A KARK-4 News viewer, Stephanie Tanner, requested this charity for Sock It 4Ward because she knows the value a K-9 Unit brings. Her story is a sad story (click the links below), but it drives her to draw awareness to the need for K-9 Units in local police departments. And it is a little odd that a city the size of Russellville does not have a K-9 Unit. Let’s do our part to help the Russelliville Police Foundation raise funds to get their unit off the ground and running. So, bid on Susanne’s Socks!

So, bid on Thanksgiving Turkey Women’s socks and have them well before Thanskgiving! Bidding starts at $10 6:00 a.m. Friday, 11/6//2020, and will end at 6:00 a.m. Monday, 11/09/2020, which will ensure the winning bidder receives the socks before Halloween. I do have a “Buy Now” Option for $150. As with all my Sock It 4Wards, 100% of the winning bid goes to the charity. So, start bidding and let’s help the Russellville Police Foundation raise funds to give RPD a K-9 Unit. If you aren’t the winning bidder and still want to help the foundation by donating, here is a link to their GoFundMe Page.

Sock It 4Ward is sponsored by the Red River Auto Group.