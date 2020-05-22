Pat Walker’s “Brellow” Socks Sock It 4Ward Benefiting The Arkansas Food Bank

Bid on Pat’s “Brellow Socks



Have fun with this pair of bright and colorful blue, red, and yellow-striped socks from Circle Socks in this latest Sock It 4Ward sponsored by the Red River Auto Group. I’m auctioning off an identical, unworn pair of these socks to raise money for the Arkansas Food Bank. The “Socktion” starts at 6 AM, Friday and runs until 6 AM Monday morning (Memorial Day).



The economic shut down during this pandemic has put thousands of Arkansans into a rough patch, and they’re needing assistance from charitable groups such as food pantries. A major supplier of those pantries and an organization that does so much to fight hunger in Arkansas is the Arkansas Food Bank. So, here in May, Sock It 4Ward is benefiting the Arkansas Food Bank. The full selling price for these “Brellow” socks will go to the Arkansas Food Bank. And thanks to Red River Auto Group who will match the winning bid, the total $$$ going to the food bank will be doubled. They can provide five meals with every $1 in donation. So, think of all the meals we can provide when the bidding for my socks (clean, never-worn duplicate pair) that I and the rest of the team wore Friday morning on KARK 4 Today goes through the roof. Bid now or take the buy now option at $150.



Start your bidding!