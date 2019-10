Pat Walker is on a mission to check out some of the best corn mazes in Central Arkansas. This trip took him and Kristen Kennedy to Bigelow in Perry County where they teamed up to make it out of the Corn Maze at Lollie. Watch the video to see how they did.

If you’d like to check out the Corn Maze at Lollie, you can visit their website http://cornmazeatlollie.com/ for more information!