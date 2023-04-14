LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A dog-happy event will take place this weekend in downtown Little Rock.

Barkus on Main is a Mardi Grad dog parade that will have contests, live music and food trucks. The event will kick off Sunday at noon and the parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. The parade will start on 7th and Main and head to 4th and Main.

The event is free to attend, but anyone who wants to register to be in the parade will have to pay a fee. Pre-registration for one dog is $25 and $40 for two dogs.

For more information on Barkus on Main and registration, visit BarkusonMain.com.