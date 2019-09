Test your paper airplane skills and meet World Record Holder John Collins at the Little Rock Paper Airplane Championship! The 4th annual event includes competitions for distance and hang time, age divisions for children and adults and trophies for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place in all divisions.

The event is a fundraiser for the Lymphomaniac Society, a Little Rock-based nonprofit organization that provides weekend trips to cancer survivors.

Go to lrpaperairplane.com to register your family.