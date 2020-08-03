No-contact practice with helmets starts today

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– High school sports received the green light to happen this fall. On Friday, Governor Asa Hutchinson said this applies to football, volleyball and cheer.
The governor said to football players, “Grab your helmet and be ready for practice. Then after practice, grab your mask.”
No contact sports practices continue Monday, but this time, football players can wear helmets.
We are LIVE at Parkview High School where football practice is taking place.
