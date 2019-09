The Firehouse Subs’ Firefighter Combat Challenge is coming to North Little Rock on September 13-14, 2019 at McCain Mall on the Sears Parking Lot!

The 2-day event will bring people from all over Arkansas and surrounding states to watch as professional firefighters compete against each other to see who is the fastest and secure their team a spot to go on to the National Combat Challenge for 2019.

You can register online NOW at http://www.firefighterchallenge.com/