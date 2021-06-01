In an effort to boost business in the Capital City, Little Rock will be hosting the NJCAA football National Championship game this weekend.
David Russell is the Senior Director of sports sales for the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, and he stopped by this morning to talk about the big game.
NJCAA National Championship game in Little Rock this weekend
In an effort to boost business in the Capital City, Little Rock will be hosting the NJCAA football National Championship game this weekend.