LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK 4 Today has a new man in charge. Morning show news anchor Hilary Hunt welcomed a new bundle of joy last week. Her baby boy was born Tuesday, June 21.

Hilary said he is currently hanging out in the NICU, getting stronger everyday.

UPDATE: Our perfect peanut arrived 6/21/22. Now he’s having a mini vacation in the NICU & is getting stronger every day. Thank you to everyone for the prayers & kind messages. After a long hospital stay for mom we are counting down the days until we can bring our little man home! pic.twitter.com/o3EeIVqOLd — Hilary Hunt (@Hilary_TV) June 30, 2022

Little man thinking…”Hey mom and dad how many days do I have left in the NICU?” pic.twitter.com/uDBjgzYwRI — Hilary Hunt (@Hilary_TV) June 30, 2022

During the morning show, KARK 4 Today anchors Hunter Hoagland and DJ Williams congratulated Hilary on her newest addition to the family.