LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you love crawfish and puppies, there’s an event happening this week that is just for you.

Rescue Road’s annual fundraiser event Mutt & Mudbugs will be held at the Rusty Tractor Vineyards Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The event will have all-you-can-eat crawfish, an open bar and live music.

The company raises money to rescue dogs from shelters and find them homes out of state. Proceeds of the event will help with costs of medical needs for dogs.

Tickets and donations for the event can be found at GiveButter.com.