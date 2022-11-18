LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Museum of Discovery is rolling out a new exhibit Saturday.
It’s a two-story climber with three towers and five different entrances. There are a series of tunnels with netting and platforms for kids to explore and take risks in a safe environment.
It was designed by Hands On! Studio out of Florida.
The climber is the largest exhibit in the museum’s 95-year history. It is designed for ages 5-12, although there will be no age cap. For more information head to MuseumofDiscovery.org.