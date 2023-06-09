The Miss Arkansas Competition is underway, and Ebony Mitchell stopped by KARK 4 Today to talk about her time as Miss Arkansas and the ongoing competition.

Mitchell was crowned Miss Arkansas after winning the 2022 competition. She has traveled across the state promoting a “A Responsible Digital You.”

Mitchell said her highlight of the year was seeing her former elementary teachers, who have since retired, surprise her at her former Harrison elementary school.

Since the 2023 competition is underway, Mitchell will have to pass her crown to a new winner. She advised the new winner to stop and take time out of the day because it could change someone’s day.

“If you could take a moment and take an extra picture, or give a girl a hug, or go up to a child and let them know that they’re important, then you could change their entire day,” Mitchell said.

The 2023 Miss Arkansas winner will be crowned Saturday night. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster or the Robinson Center box office. A live stream will be available at MissArkansas.org.