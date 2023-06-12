The Miss Arkansas Competition wrapped up over the weekend and the 2023 winner Cori Keller joined KARK 4 Today to talk about her experience and plans for the year.

Miss Metro Cori Keller, a Stuttgart native, was crowned Saturday night at The Robinson Center.

Keller said this is her fourth time competing in the competition. She has been a part of the organization for 16 years, from being a princess to a teen contestant to taking the honor as Miss Arkansas.

Keller said her community service initiative is focused on feeding the future and fighting for food access across the Natural State.

“I’m originally from Stuttgart which as we know is a rural community where food insecurity sat next to me every single day in class,” Keller said. “Wanting to inspire but also empower the next generation through food access was really my inspiration for my community service initiative.”

Keller will represent Arkansas at the Miss America competition in January 2024.

To learn more about Miss Arkansas, visit MissArkansas.org.