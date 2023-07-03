The Fourth of July is Tuesday, which means there are some families getting together to enjoy a cookout. Whether you’re doing the cooking in the family or relying on a restaurant, barbecue is the way to go.

Phillip McClard and Dean Jennings from McClard’s B-B-Q stopped by KARK 4 Today with some tips for the perfect barbecue. McClard suggested to thaw your meat out before putting it on the grill and cook it slow on low temperatures.

McClard’s B-B-Q has a Little Rock location at 9219 Stagecoach Road and a Hot Springs location at 505 Albert Pike.

For more information on McClard’s B-B-Q, visit Mcclards.com.