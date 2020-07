NASA launched the Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover LIVE on KARK 4 TODAY from Cape Canveral.

Once on Mars, the rover’s cameras, probes and drills will collect soil and rock samples for a future trip to Earth. It also has a microphone to hear what Mars sounds like. The rover will also be complete with a tiny drone that will fly just 15 feet off the ground to survey the landscape.

Scientists home this mission will find signs that microbial life did or did not exist.