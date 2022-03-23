It’s time for the next stop on the Legendary Eateries Bucket List, and this week Heather Baker and Hunter Hoagland visited a Little Rock classic – Buffalo Grill!

This lunch and dinner favorite serves up a whole menu of crowd-pleasers, including huge burgers and the mouth-watering Paul’s chili dog, plus desserts to die for, like apple pie ala mode and a decadent brownie sundae dripping in hot fudge.

The pros know diners will also want to make sure to ask for their drink to go after the meal wraps to keep on sipping and smiling.

For more on Heather and Hunter’s stop and Buffalo Grill, head over to AYMag.com.