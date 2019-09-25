Little Rock Central High School Desegregation Commemoration

Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site will host free public events to commemorate the 62nd anniversary of the desegregation crisis at Little Rock Central High School. The programs will be held across Little Rock on Thursday, September 26 and Saturday, September 28.

Thursday, September 26 – 6:30 p.m. – UALR William H. Bowen School of Law

Saturday, September 28 – 1:00 p.m. – Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site

Saturday, September 28 – 6:30 p.m. – University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Donaghey Student Center

For more information, call (501) 374-1957 or email chsc_visitor_center@nps.gov.