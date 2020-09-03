Lew Short celebrates 55 years in television news industry, 50 at KARK

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– KARK 4 News is recognizing a member of the team who is celebrating a huge milestone in his career. Morning Editor, Lew Short, marks 55 years in the television news industry today and also celebrates 50 years at KARK this year.

When asked how he feels about marking his 55 years, Lew said, “Good. Yeah, I’ve got nine hole in ones and I’m still working on that number ten.”

Many who know Lew, knows he golfs any day that ends with “Y.” An avid golfer, Lew is always out on the golf course after his work shift. He’s worked many of them. Since joining KARK in 1970, he started as a Film Processor and worked his way up to Chief Photographer in 5 years. He held that position until 2001 when he broke his leg while filming a high school football game. Since then, Lew has been our Editor in the mornings. He recalls one of the most memorable moments of his career.

“When the missile blew in Damascus, and my reporter had to go to Little Rock to bring the video back, and I was on foot when the thing blew. I had no way out of there,” he describes.

His favorite part about working the morning shift? Getting up early and getting to go to the golf course after work. Watch our interview with Lew and you can read more about his accomplishments, including being inducted in the Emmy’s Gold Circle, here: https://www.kark.com/news/local-news/lew-short-kark-legend-still-on-the-job-after-50-years/