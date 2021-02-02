Kids Cooking on KARK

February is Bake for Family Fun Month, and with so many families spending more time at home during the pandemic, now is the perfect time for your little chefs to shine!

We’re sharing videos and recipes from your kids every Tuesday on KARK 4 Today!

Whether they’re already culinary experts or just like to help mom and dad in the kitchen, we want to see their skills.

Send an email to pics@kark.com for your child’s chance to be in the spotlight! All we need is their favorite recipe and a video of your kids making it.

We’ll share that video on air, and then post it right here along with the recipe so everyone else can try it!

Max’s French Toast

Our first cooking demonstration comes from 5-year-old Max in Hot Springs! He made some French toast for breakfast with his Gramma. Here’s his recipe:

Crack a couple eggs in a bowl. Then add milk, vanilla, and sugar. Mix it all together. Melt butter on a 375 degree griddle or skillet. While the butter is melting, soak bread in the egg mixture. Place the bread on the griddle and let it cook until the bottom side is golden brown. Then, flip bread to let other side cook. Remove from the griddle. Add butter, syrup, and enjoy!