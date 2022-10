CABOT, Ark. – To get in the Halloween spirit, we’re taking a tour of some of central Arkansas’ scariest haunted houses.

Twisted Nightmares in Cabot first opened in October of last year. It has various rooms filled with different characters and haunts.

Claire Kreuz went through the haunted house to give a glimpse into what you’ll experience during your tour of Twisted Nightmares.

Swipe to see some of Claire’s scariest moments: