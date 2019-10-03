KARK 4 Today Cheese dip contest

The KARK 4 Today team decided to have their own cheese dip competition with the Cheese Dip Championship in Little Rock this weekend.

Aaron Nolan, DJ Williams, Natalie Walters, and Hayden Nix all brought in crock pots with their favorite recipe. Natalie, took home the winning pot!

Aaron’s Recipe:

1lb chorizo

1/2lb ground beef

1 onion diced

1 (2lb) Velveeta

1 (28oz) can diced tomatoes

1 (10.75oz) can of condensed cream of mushroom soup

DJ’s (45 Special) Recipe:

Pepperjack Cheese

Sharp Cheddar Cheese

Chives

Green Onions

Jalepenos

New York Strip

Ground Beef

Hot Sausage

Natalie’s Recipe:

1 lb. White American cheese2 cans green chilies (4.5 oz)1 cup heavy cream1/4 tsp cumin1/4 tsp paprika

Cut cheese into 1 in. cubes. Add cheese, chilies, cream, cumin and paprika to crock pot. Heat for 1 hour stirring occasionally.

Hayden’s Recipe:

2 cans Mexican corn

1 small Onion Chopped Sauted in Butter

1 cup Mayo

1 cup Sour Cream

1 tbsp Accent Seasoning

1 tsp Fresh Minced Garlic

2.5 cups fresh grated cheese (half mild/half sharp)

2 tbsp Chopped Jalepenos

Bake 1 hour at 350 degrees