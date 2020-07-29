July 29- Morning Headlines

  • Arkansas recorded its highest daily total of Covid-19 deaths.
  • Arkansas Legislative Council working to figure out of contact tracing works.
  • Extra security is being added at a cemetery that was vandalized in June.
  • The Chairman of the Arkansas Racing Commission will no longer be a part of the process to assign a casino license in Pope County.
  • Arkansas Foodbank receives big donation to help families in need.
  • A school district gets a big face shield donation.

