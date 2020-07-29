July 29- Morning Headlines

Here’s what you missed on KARK 4 TODAY this morning.
- Arkansas recorded its highest daily total of Covid-19 deaths.
- Arkansas Legislative Council working to figure out of contact tracing works.
- Extra security is being added at a cemetery that was vandalized in June.
- The Chairman of the Arkansas Racing Commission will no longer be a part of the process to assign a casino license in Pope County.
- Arkansas Foodbank receives big donation to help families in need.
- A school district gets a big face shield donation.