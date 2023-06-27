HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Women in film will be celebrated at the International Women’s Film Festival in Hot Springs this weekend.

The festival will kick off Friday, June 30 with a meet and greet at Vapors Live at 6:30 p.m. Saturday will begin with a mimosa brunch from noon to 1 p.m. at Vapors Live. The event will wrap up Sunday night with award presentations at 9:30 p.m. and a wrap party starting at 10 p.m.

The festival will be hosted by Becky Bartlett, the president of Women in Film Arkansas. The awards presentations will be hosted by Arkansas native and actress Joey Lauren Adams.

Tickets can be purchased online at HotSpringsWomensFilmFestival.com.