LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As temperatures continue to soar across the natural state, AAA reports more car break downs happening during the summer months.

According to AAA Public Affairs Specialist Nick Chabarria, the heat can have a major impact on the battery, engine and tires.

When it comes to the battery, Chabarria said if it’s three years old to have a professional test it. If it is five years old or more then just go ahead and replace it because it won’t last much longer in with the high temps.

When it comes to the engine, Chabarria said it’s all about taking care of regular car maintenance.

“Making sure your engine is properly maintained, you’re getting your oil changed regularly and on time, making sure your fluids are topped off particularly your coolant,” Chabarria said.

He said when looking for a parking spot, pick one under some sort of cover or in the shade.

“That’s going to minimize the amount of time it takes to cool down your vehicle you know not just the interior but the engine as well,” Chabarria said.

When it comes to the tires, he said it is important to make sure they are properly inflated. Also, check the tread. To do that, Chabarria said to take a quarter, turn it upside-down and if you can see the top of George Washington’s head then it is time for new tires.