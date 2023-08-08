With kids heading back to school next week, the Junior League of Little Rock and Community Bakery are teaming up to help kids in need.

Sara Beth Leader with the Junior League joined KARK 4 Today to explain how buying a cookie or picking up some extra school supplies can help local students.

Stuff the Bus is a program that focuses on providing children in the Little Rock School District with supplies for the first day of school. The Junior League is serving Bale, Baseline, Chicot, Mabelvale, Stephens and Watson schools.

The Community Bakery’s website features a Stuff the Bus cookie and the Back to School Cookie Pack. Proceeds will go toward helping students and families with financial strains.

For more information on Stuff the Bus, visit JLLR.org. and for cookie choices, visit the Community Bakery’s website at CommunityBakery.com.