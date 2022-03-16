HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The AY Magazine Legendary Eateries Bucket List headed to Hot Springs for its latest stop – Deluca’s Pizza!

Owner Anthony Valinoti always brings the flavor, and the restaurant just won the AY Reader’s Choice Award for Best Burger for his simple but elegant classic Deluca’s Steak Burger.

Diners can also start out with delicious salads or appetizers like homemade mozzarella with prosciutto, then try recipes straight from Anthony’s grandma including gnocchi in cream sauce or a spicy chiocciole alla vodka.

