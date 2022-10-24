LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock organization that offers comfort to families during medical crises is looking to scare up funds while having a howling good time.

Home for Healing has housed more than 5,000 guests since 2003 as they have family members in area hospitals receiving cancer treatment or in ICU care.

The group’s annual Monster Bash fundraiser is not only the state’s largest costume contest but also raising operating funds for Home for Healing’s operations for the year.

Event chairs Brandy and Richard Harp stopped by KARK 4 Today to talk about this year’s event and how they help families in need.

For more information on the October 28 event or to see how you can donate, head to HomeForHealing.org.