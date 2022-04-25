There’s a very special Travs game this week!

Hilary’s Hounds will be at the Arkansas Travelers game Wednesday to help the Little Rock Animal Village.

Betsy Robb with Friends of the Animal Village stopped by KARK 4 Today to show off Mel, who is from the LRAV but is currently in a foster home and available for adoption from Ruby’s Refuge & Rescue.

Hilary’s Hounds also partnered with Community Bakery to help the animals in the shelter with proceeds donating to the FLRAV in honor of former board member Andrea Underwood.

For more information about how you can help save lives at the Animal Village by fostering, contact Friends of the Animal Village.