Hilary and fiancé Ryan joined KARK 4 TODAY Wednesday morning with a very special guest. Their baby boy Emmit made his television debut!

First they’re sour…then they’re sweet. The talent was tough on the at home set this morning before his big @KARK4News debut 😂 pic.twitter.com/MvV2DTTMQp — Hilary Hunt (@Hilary_TV) August 31, 2022

Baby Emmit was born June 21. After spending a mini vacation in the NICU, mom and dad brought their bundle of joy home.

For those missing Hilary at the desk, she announced that she will be returning to the screens September 27.