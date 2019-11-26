Hiland Dairy Eggnog Hot Cocoa

We’re serving up a great recipe this morning to get you in the holiday spirit and warm you up. Cathy Kincaid and Dulce Hernandez with the University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College are here to whip up some eggnog hot cocoa for us.
Eggnog Hot Cocoa
Serves 4 to 5
2 ½ cups Eggnog
2 cups ½ & ½
4 oz dark chocolate chips
4 oz milk chocolate chips
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon cinnamon
Warm the eggnog and half-and-half in a saucepan over medium heat but do not bring to a full boil. Remove the pan from the heat and add all of the chocolate chips. Let stand until chocolate is melted. Add the vanilla extract, and espresso. Whisk vigorously until mixture is completely combined. Reheat gently and serve immediately. Garnish with marshmallows and a cinnamon stick.