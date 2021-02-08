Highlighting Black Owned Businesses: The Grind Coffee Bistro

LITTLE ROCK, Ar.-Tucked away in a corner beside Belk inside the Pleasant Ridge Town Center, The Grind Bistro is a refreshing spot to grab coffee and breakfast or lunch.

Owner Heaven McKinney said The Grind Bistro was her dream. She wanted a space where she could give back to the community, a place to meet friends and family and have coffee and food.

The menu includes vegan and gluten-free options, as well as cookies and brownies fresh from scratch.

McKinney also rents out the space for private events and offers catering.

She is open every day except for Sunday.

For more, find her on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/The-Grind-Coffee-Bistro-379434125862148