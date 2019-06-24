1  of  2
Heart & Soles Shoe Drive and Raffle

Heart & Soles Arkansas is holding a shoe donation drive and sneaker raffle. The shoe drive ends Sunday, June 30th.You can donate gently worn or new shoes. Raffle tickets cost $5. There are three shoes being raffled off that cost $1,000 a pair. Go to www.rockcitykicks.com or www.heartandsoles.org for more information on raffle tickets and how to donate to the shoe drive. Below are a list of drop off locations.

Shoe donation drive locations: 

Simmons Bank

5500 Kavanaugh Boulevard

Little Rock, AR

State Farm

10815 Colonel Glenn Road,

Little Rock, AR

Paul Mitchel

4201 E McCain Boulevard

North Little Rock, AR

