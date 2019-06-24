Heart & Soles Shoe Drive and Raffle

Heart & Soles Arkansas is holding a shoe donation drive and sneaker raffle. The shoe drive ends Sunday, June 30th.You can donate gently worn or new shoes. Raffle tickets cost $5. There are three shoes being raffled off that cost $1,000 a pair. Go to www.rockcitykicks.com or www.heartandsoles.org for more information on raffle tickets and how to donate to the shoe drive. Below are a list of drop off locations.
Shoe donation drive locations:
Simmons Bank
5500 Kavanaugh Boulevard
Little Rock, AR
State Farm
10815 Colonel Glenn Road,
Little Rock, AR
Paul Mitchel
4201 E McCain Boulevard
North Little Rock, AR