Great American Wings ready to dish out Super Bowl party orders

Great American Wings is ready for the Super Bowl with several specials on the menu. Specializing in 25 different flavors, they are sure to dish out some delicious bone in and boneless wings for the big game.

Susanne Brunner spoke with Rodney Cummings about what they’re offerings, when to order and how!

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY

CURBSIDE SERVICE AVAILABLE!

6323 Colonel Glenn: 501-406-7134

Park Plaza Mall: 501-379-8742

Outlets of LR: 501-291-9392

27024 Kanis Rd.: 501-291-9769

McCain Mall: 501-744-9090

Cabot 818 S. Second St: 501-554-4991



WING SPECIALS!

100 Pc 5 Flavors $85

75 Pc 4 Flavors $65

50 Pc 3 Flavors $45