Governor Hutchinson discusses tour of flood damage

Governor Hutchinson has been touring the historic flooding across Arkansas.

In his flyover across the state, he says levee systems are serving their purpose, but they need to be preserved and may need some extra investment.

Governor Hutchinson says they are starting to assess the damage so they can make the right presentation to the federal government.

President Trump issued an emergency declaration last week. Governor Hutchinson says the President was interested in knowing more about what's happening on the ground and how residents are being impacted.

While an estimate for the cost of recovery efforts has not been measured yet, but the loss of the Arkansas River's navigation system is nearly $23 million every day to the state's economy. There are also individual losses, business losses, and other economical losses.