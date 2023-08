As the new school year begins, Goodwill is one store option parents can check out to save money on school clothes.

Lisa Kelly from Goodwill stopped by KARK 4 Today to talk about ways to save money this year.

Kelly is the store manager of the Goodwill in Russellville. She brought clothes options to show parents who are still school shopping.

There are 46 Goodwill stores and donation centers in Arkansas. To find the nearest store, visit GoodwillAR.org.