Alarms are set again, backpacks are filled with new supplies and lunches are packed. It’s time to start a new school year!

Tylisa Hampton joined KARK 4 Today live from Forest Heights STEM Academy in Little Rock for the first day of school.

Pamela Smith with the Little Rock School District reminded students and parents of the new changes to the school day. The school day for elementary students will go from 7:40 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. while middle and high school students will be in classes from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

K-8 students are also enrolled in Project Lead the Way, a STEM program that provides students with experience in coding and engineering.

Students and staff gathered at Forest Heights to show their excitement for the new school year Monday morning.

It’s the first day of school for many across the state! This morning we’re at Forest Heights STEM Academy where it’s party time mixed with robots and coding. We will have more on @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/mkHDIC0k0B — Tylisa Hampton (@TylisaHamptontv) August 14, 2023

With many more days to go, have a great school year Forest Heights!