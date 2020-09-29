Fight to Win: How a father’s love and faith is helping battle childhood cancer

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– Being a parent is one of life’s most treasured gifts. It’s filled with so many emotions from the moment your child is born and getting the privilege to watch them grow up right before your eyes. Each milestone fills you with so much pride and you can’t begin to imagine everything else you have to look forward to while at the same time wishing for time to slow down. Unfortunately, for some parents life hits. It hits hard, and in the most unimaginable ways.

Logan Duvall, Partner of Me & McGee Market, remembers it was just a typical day in the summer of 2019. His son, Lander, 6, was running through the sprinklers. He loves to play outside, swim and play with his dogs and cats. Duvall recalled that evening, Lander told him his urine was orange.

“It turned out it was blood and we ended up in Arkansas Children’s Hospital. After lots of tests, we figured out what was going on and nothing can prepare you, for that group of doctors to come in and tell you, ‘your child has cancer,'” says Logan Duvall.

Logan with his son Lander

It’s news no parent wants to hear. Lander was diagnosed with Stage 4 Kidney Cancer. It had spread to his lymph nodes and his chest wall. Since the diagnosis, Lander has had to undergo several treatments, chemotherapy and two major surgeries. Duvall says it’s a rough journey, seeing first-hand how cancer affects your child and also realizing how many other children are fighting their own fight.

“Cancer is everywhere, but just in children, there are just over 250 kids [Arkansas Children’s Hospital] is treating,” says Duvall.

While September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Duvall has been working months in advance to shed light on childhood cancer. He created “Lander’s Corner” at Me & McGee Market. It’s a place they’re bringing together foods, supplements, and products to help improve the quality of life for everyone. With the expansion of Lander’s Corner, Duvall is creating videos with Lander about topics like healthy recipes, foods to avoid, the importance of caregivers and a positive mindset.





So what inspired Lander’s Corner?

Duvall answered, “Faith is a big deal to me. I feel like we experience hardships in life, to use it to help other people. So, I just want to help other people.”

Through it all, they have leaned on faith and support from their community. Duvall says the last two scans Lander underwent showed no sign of the disease. As a matter of fact, Lander is getting another round of scans today. Many who’ve grown to know this sweet boy, are witnessing his fight to win.

“Lander has been amazing,” describes Duvall. “We have never let him think he was sick. Everything he has had to go through was to get better.”

Childhood cancer awareness has become his mission and an effort that’s garnered much attention throughout Central Arkansas. Duvall says childhood cancer research is low funded and hopes people can donate to help other children. Some organizations Duvall mentioned were St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Ronald McDonald House Charities and many more.

