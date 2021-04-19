Everything you need to know about 9-1-1 Awareness Month

LITTLE ROCK, ARK – April is 911 Education Month, and local law enforcement agencies are pushing people to make sure they know what to do in emergencies, and when situations are actual emergencies.

Little Rock Police Department Public Information Officer Mark Edwards says that 911 operators field calls from people in non-emergency situations regularly. That’s a problem, because when people with actual emergencies need to reach the line, operators may be busy. It’s important to educate children on what constitutes an actual emergency. Information on a quiz your kids can take can be found at http://www.911education.com.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office shared information on when people should never call 911:

For basic information

For directory assistance

Just to talk

To pay a traffic ticket

For a pet emergency

As a prank

The LRPD provided information on what to do in an emergency:

Pull over if you’re driving

Know your location

State your emergency

Be ready with details

Stay calm

Don’t disconnect until you’re told to

According to https://www.smart911.com, 80 percent of 911 calls come from cellphones. Emergency line operators have very little information from cell numbers; only your number and a general sense of location. Little Rock police have pushed Smart 911, a service that allows you to set up an emergency safety profile that 911 operators see as soon as you make a 911 call.

Smart 911 says your profile cannot be accessed unless you call 911, and your email will never be spammed or shared, and profiles are given to 911 operators in Pulaski County and within the City of Little Rock, serviced by LRPD.

To make a Smart 911 profile, visit the website. You have the option to provide as much or as little as you want. The site will take information about your family members; their names and who lives with you. It documents pets, service animals and livestock. It also files medication and medical equipment, vehicles, emergency contacts, the layout of houses and property. Importantly, you can also note any medical conditions and allergies.