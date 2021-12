LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he has submitted a request for Arkansas to be declared a federal disaster area following the devastating tornadoes of Dec. 10.

“Today I submitted a letter to President Biden requesting Arkansas be declared a federal disaster area,” Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “This will ensure the availability of FEMA funding to expedite the recovery process of those areas impacted by recent storms/tornadoes.”