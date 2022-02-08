LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With Valentine’s Day less than a week away, people are looking for the perfect date night. This morning Claire Kreuz went out to Eggshells Kitchen Co. in Little Rock to check out their cooking classes.

Eggshells offers a class twice a week and brings in various local chefs. They also change what the dish participants make from class to class.

They have a special Valentine’s Day date night class where attendees will cook pâté and drink Pinots.

To sign up for the Valentine’s Day class or another class you can visit their website at www.EggshellsKitchenCompany.com.