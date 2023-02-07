LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With Valentine’s Day a week away, people are looking for the perfect date night. Tuesday morning Claire Kreuz went out to Eggshells Kitchen Co. in Little Rock to check out their cooking classes.

Eggshells offers a class twice a week and brings in various local chefs. They also change what the dish participants make from class to class.

They have cookbooks as well where you can have the date night at home. Claire Kreuz and owner Beth Porter showed how to make brownies with a raspberry truffle chocolate sauce.

To sign up for the cooking classes you can visit their website at EggshellsKitchenCompany.com.