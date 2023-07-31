BENTON, Ark. – If you are looking to grab clothes, shoes and even toys for your kids at discounted prices, there’s an event in Benton that could be perfect for you.

Erica Peters joined Arkansas Today to talk about the Duck Duck Goose consignment sale happening this week.

The event will be held at the Benton Event Center located at 17322 I-30. The sale will start Thursday at 9 a.m. and go through Sunday which is half-off day. Cash and card payments are accepted.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on Duck Duck Goose, visit DuckDuckGooseSale.com.